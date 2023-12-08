Tasty Takeout: Noodles & Company

Get ready to satisfy your sweet tooth this holiday season with a delectable surprise from Noodles & Company! Carrie Brown, the Area Manager, spills the beans on their exciting “Secret Dessert Menu.” It’s a hidden gem that promises to add an extra layer of delight to your dining experience. Whether you’re a fan of classic treats or looking to explore new flavors, this dessert menu is sure to have something special in store for you. Tune in as Carrie Brown shares all the mouthwatering details that will have you rushing to indulge in these tantalizing holiday delights.