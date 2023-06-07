Tasty Takeout: Noodles & Company

Noodles and Company, the popular globally-inspired noodle dish chain, made its highly anticipated debut in Franklin, Indiana on May 30. The opening of this new location marked an exciting milestone for both noodle enthusiasts and the local community. To commemorate this special occasion, Becky Robertson, the area manager of Noodles and Company, visited the studio to share insights about a couple of the restaurant’s standout dishes, including tortellini and chef-curated salads.

Noodles and Company has garnered a loyal following for its diverse menu, which draws inspiration from various culinary traditions around the world. The introduction of their signature tortellini dish at the Franklin location showcases the brand’s commitment to offering delicious and innovative options. Made with delicate pasta pockets filled with a delectable blend of cheese and served with a choice of flavorful sauces, the tortellini dish is a true crowd-pleaser that exemplifies Noodles and Company’s dedication to culinary excellence.

(WISH Photos)

In addition to the tantalizing array of noodle dishes, Noodles and Company takes pride in its chef-curated salads. With a focus on fresh ingredients and bold flavors, these salads are carefully crafted to satisfy health-conscious diners without compromising on taste. From vibrant Thai salads to zesty Caesar salads, Noodles and Company’s salad offerings reflect the brand’s commitment to providing a diverse and satisfying dining experience for all customers.

Becky Robertson’s visit to the studio not only highlighted the mouthwatering dishes available at Noodles and Company but also shed light on the brand’s passion for creating memorable dining experiences. The arrival of Noodles and Company in Franklin, Indiana has undoubtedly added a new dimension to the local food scene, introducing residents to a world of tantalizing flavors and culinary delights.

As Noodles and Company continues to expand its footprint, it remains dedicated to delivering high-quality dishes inspired by global cuisines. With their commitment to culinary excellence, innovative recipes, and welcoming atmosphere, Noodles and Company is sure to win over the hearts and taste buds of Franklin residents and beyond.