Tasty Takeout: Papa Bears Chicken

Indulge in the mouthwatering delights of Papa Bears Chicken as we explore their delectable takeout offerings.

Owner and Chef Kelvin Brasher joined us to tantalize our taste buds with a selection of dishes that are sure to leave you craving more. Get ready to savor succulent lamb chops, flavorful wings, and a delightful stir fry that will have you saying, “Oh my!”

With Kelvin’s culinary expertise and passion for creating unforgettable flavors, Papa Bears Chicken promises a memorable dining experience.

Whether you’re a fan of classic comfort food or seeking a delightful twist on familiar favorites, Papa Bears Chicken is ready to deliver an unforgettable feast right to your doorstep.

Don’t miss out on the deliciousness that awaits you at Papa Bears Chicken!