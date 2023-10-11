Search
Tasty Takeout: Pig Pen

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Prepare your taste buds for today’s Tasty Takeout as we introduce Pig Pen.

Owner/operator Alex Ranch and General Manager Liz Dunigan are serving up a mouthwatering selection on today’s All Indiana.

Whether you’re tempted by the enticing Porky’s Revenge Sandwich, the succulent Baby Back Ribs, or the hearty Bob’s Big Boss Sandwich, there’s a flavor-packed choice to suit every palate.

If that’s not enough to whet your appetite, they’ll also be sharing their treasured four-generation Collard Greens recipe, slow-cooked to perfection, along with a lusciously creamy Mac n’ Cheese to round out this irresistible feast.

Pig Pen’s takeout menu is your ticket to fulfilling all your culinary cravings in one delicious package.

