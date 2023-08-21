Tasty Takeout: Pizza & Libations

Prepare your taste buds as we bring you a delectable meal on today’s Tasty Takeout! Today, we have the dynamic duo of owner Leah Huelsebusch and chef Ed Sawyer from Pizza & Libations gracing our studio. They’re bringing an array of tantalizing dishes that are sure to please your palate. From Pepperoni Pinwheels that ooze with cheesy goodness to a refreshing Raspberry Gorgonzola Salad that’s a burst of flavors, you won’t want to miss a single bite. And for those with a sweet tooth, brace yourselves for a decadent finale featuring Chocolate Torte paired perfectly with Taxman beer. It’s a culinary journey you won’t want to miss, as Leah and Ed showcase the artistry and flavors that make Pizza & Libations a true gastronomic treasure.

Join us as we dive into the world of gourmet pizza, and learn about the dedication and creativity that go into crafting these mouthwatering creations. Whether you’re a fan of classic pizza or seeking something a bit more adventurous, this episode promises a delightful exploration of flavors and the perfect pairing with craft beer. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to savor every moment of this Tasty Takeout adventure with Leah and Ed!