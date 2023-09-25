Search
Tasty Takeout: Portillo’s Chicago-style hot dogs

Tasty Takeout: Portillo’s

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Join us for a delectable segment of “Tasty Takeout” as we welcome Portillo’s Field Marketer, Tracie Lee, into the studio.

Tracie will be treating us to Portillo’s signature Big Beef sandwich with mozzarella and sweet peppers.

But that’s not all!

Tracie will also be sharing insights into other beloved items from the Portillo’s menu, including their famous cake shakes and classic Chicago-style hot dogs.

Don’t miss this flavorful journey through Portillo’s delicious offerings!

