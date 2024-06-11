Tasty Takeout: Prime 47 Father’s Day specials

Chef Ryan of Prime 47 highlights some exquisite meat selections perfect for Father’s Day. Although the restaurant will be closed on Father’s Day itself, they will be open on Saturday, offering families an opportunity to celebrate early.

Chef Ryan presented three bone-in selections. The first is a Berkshire Kurobuta chop, a Japanese breed of pig raised in the U.S. The pork chop is prepared with a maple soy glaze and charred scallion butter, making it a unique offering for Hoosiers. “It’s one of our kind of like gussied up items that we do,” Ryan noted.

Next, he showcased a 47-day dry-aged bone-in ribeye. This cut is sourced from Purely Meat out of Chicago, which manages the dry-age program for Prime 47. “We’ve got our own rack in there where they keep stuff circulating for us,” Ryan explained, emphasizing the specific 47-day aging process.

The final dish was a Tomahawk ribeye, notable for its massive bone. Unlike the ribeye, this steak is not dry-aged, catering to those who prefer a more traditional steak flavor.

Prime 47 offers an upscale dining experience with options for everyone. Despite the high-end ambiance, Chef Ryan ensures there’s something for all tastes. “Even though Prime 47 is an upscale restaurant, there’s something for everyone there,” he said.

For the rest of the summer, Prime 47 continues its half-price bottle of wine promotion on Saturdays, providing a more relaxed dining experience. “June is a little quieter for us, so it’s a really good time to come down and enjoy something a little bit more upscale in a low-key atmosphere,” Ryan mentioned. The restaurant can get busy, with some nights serving up to 500 covers, making Saturdays a prime time to visit without the usual rush.

Prime 47 remains a top destination for those seeking quality steaks and a refined dining experience in downtown Indianapolis.