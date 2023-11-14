Tasty Takeout: Providence Home & Garden

Delicious To-Go Delights: Providence Home & Garden, represented by Christy Kempson and Mady Stilwell, joined us for today’s Tasty Takeout with menu items from their Café Jardin while highlighting their establishment as a hub for home decor, culinary delights, music, and community bonding.

Providence HG collaborates with local artisans and partners with food and beverage vendors such as Noble Tea and Coffee to enhance the experience.

Want to learn more about this locally-owned establishment? Take a look at the full interview above.

You can also visit their website to find out more details!