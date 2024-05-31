Tasty Takeout: RMY’s Soul & Comfort Food

RMY’s, a beloved local food establishment, is co-owned by Yolanda Johnson, who recently shared insights about the family business. “RMY’s stands for my father Ronnie, my mother Maggie, and myself, Yolanda,” Johnson explained. The family, including her children, all share the same initials.

The restaurant, originally founded by Johnson’s parents in 1987, expanded into a food truck concept a few years ago. This year marks their third participation in the Juneteenth Food Waste Festival.

“We’ve gained many new customers through this festival,” Johnson said. “I love seeing the smiles and happiness on people’s faces when they try our food. It’s comfort food that brings joy.”

The food truck will be located on Talbott Street near the lawn area, easily recognizable by its black and gold design. Johnson showcased their menu, which includes smothered pork chops, honey cornbread, cheesy macaroni and cheese, peach cobbler, candied yams, collard greens, and a Dolly Johnson-inspired pecan cake.

“Working with family is wonderful,” Johnson said. “It teaches our children about work ethic and shows them the entrepreneurial spirit of their mom and grandmother. My husband, Michael Johnson, is also a great support system.”

Remy’s Soul & Comfort Food will be at the third annual Juneteenth Food Waste Festival on June 14, offering a taste of Indiana’s diverse culinary scene. The event will also feature a reenactment of Dolly Johnson’s story, presented by partners from Freetown Village.