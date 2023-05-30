Tasty Takeout: Rush Bowls

With warmer weather on the rise, there’s no better time of year to adopt a healthy lifestyle! Today’s Tasty Takeout aims to do just that, by serving a perfect blend of all-natural fruits and veggies to customers.

Located in Fishers, Rush Bowls looks to fill the lives of Hoosiers with honest ingredients and delicious recipes. However, the roots of the restaurant chain are in Boulder, Colorado. Founded by Andrew Pudalov in 2004, Rush Bowls has expanded to 46 nationwide locations with 16 more on the way!

With a menu full of vibrant blended smoothie bowls, smoothies, and bites, it’s no wonder this little slice of paradise has been a hit since its opening in mid-May! Franchise owners James and Melissa Cunningham were thrilled to join Fishers’ eclectic taste profile. We were even more excited to taste the freshness that the stores’ signature items have to offer.

Rush Bowls’ commitment to health goes beyond in-store customers. The chain has partnered with There with Care, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Water for People to show the philanthropic arm of Pudalov’s mission. As the brand continues to grow, the Rush Bowls’ website allows customers to promote other charities that they feel make an impact on the community.

Rush Bowls Fishers is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They also offer pick-up, catering, delivery options, and a Rush Bowls mobile app for online ordering.