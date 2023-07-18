Tasty Takeout: Ruth’s Chris Steak House

We had the privilege of welcoming Janet Young, the Executive Chef of Ruth’s Chris Steak House in Downtown Indianapolis, for today’s Tasty Takeout. Chef Janet showcased her culinary expertise with a delectable selection of dishes that delighted our taste buds. The meal started with a refreshing and crisp chop salad, followed by the star of the show, a succulent bone-in-NY strip cooked to perfection. Chef Janet’s creativity shone through with a mouthwatering ravioli dish, while sides of corn and sweet potato casserole added a delightful touch of comfort to the meal. To top it all off, we indulged in a sinfully delicious chocolate sin cake, leaving us fully satisfied and impressed by Chef Janet’s culinary prowess. It was an absolute pleasure to experience the culinary mastery of Ruth’s Chris Steak House through the expert hands of Chef Janet Young.

(WISH Photos)

Chef Janet Young’s presence elevated our Tasty Takeout experience, bringing the flavors and quality of Ruth’s Chris Steak House to our tables. Her attention to detail and passion for creating exceptional dishes was evident in every bite. The chop salad provided a delightful start, with its vibrant and harmonious flavors. The bone-in NY strip, cooked to perfection with a beautiful char on the outside and tender, juicy meat inside, showcased Chef Janet’s expertise in grilling.

The ravioli dish was a testament to her culinary creativity, combining unique flavors and textures in a way that delighted our palates. The sides of corn and sweet potato casserole complemented the main dishes perfectly, offering comforting and delicious accompaniments. Finally, the chocolate sin cake was an absolute showstopper, delivering an indulgent and decadent conclusion to our meal. We are grateful to Chef Janet Young for joining us and for sharing her culinary talents, making our Tasty Takeout experience truly exceptional.