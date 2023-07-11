Search
Tasty Takeout: Sal & Pimenta

by: Paris Himes
Owners of Guachos Fire, Ruby Tregnago, and Rogerio Tregnago are back on “All Indiana” today. This time they’re introducing their restaurant, Sal & Pimenta.

Sal & Pimenta takes classic Latin American dishes and revamps them with a modern twist, putting them on skewers.

Their menu includes fries, salads, infamous skewers, and tasty sweets.

Sal & Pimenta is at 906 Carrollton Ave in Indianapolis, IN 46202.

Visit salpimentaindy.com to experience the vibrant flavors of Latin America.

