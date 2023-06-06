Tasty Takeout: Sip & Share Wine

Get your taste buds ready, wine enthusiasts, because we have a grape-tastic treat for you today! Introducing Sip & Share Wine, the marvelous boutique winery that’s all about sipping and sharing the love of vino.

This gem of a winery, established back in 2016 by the incredible Nicole Kearney, is here to bring a burst of flavor and joy to your glass. And guess what? They’ve got something special up their vineyard’s sleeve. Not only are their wines meticulously handcrafted, but they’re also 100% vegan-friendly, making sure everyone can indulge in the oenophile’s delight.

So whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just a casual sipper, hop on the wine train and make your way to their online store or the fantastic location on East 44th Street in Indianapolis. It’s time to uncork the fun and let the good times pour!