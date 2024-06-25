Tasty Takeout: Slapfish shines at Indy’s biggest food festival

Slapfish, a popular restaurant, is making waves at Indianapolis’s largest food festival, Taste of Indy.

Mark Weghorst, the owner of Slapfish, and Jonathan Warren, a representative from Taste of Indy, came together to give everyone a sneak peek into what makes this event so special.

Slapfish is known for its delicious seafood, and at the festival, they’re showcasing some of their best dishes.

Visitors can expect to try a variety of flavors that Slapfish is famous for.

The festival is a great opportunity for food lovers to explore new tastes and enjoy a day out with family and friends.

Mark Weghorst is excited about participating in the event. He believes it’s a fantastic way for locals and visitors to experience the vibrant food scene in Indianapolis.

Jonathan Warren, from Taste of Indy, agrees and adds that the festival is not just about food. It’s also about bringing people together to celebrate the rich culinary culture of the city.

For those looking to try something new or just enjoy some good food, Taste of Indy is the place to be. With Slapfish as one of the highlights, the festival promises to be a delightful experience for all.