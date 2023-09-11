Tasty Takeout: Slapfish

Get ready for a mouthwatering episode of “Tasty Takeout” as we welcome a true seafood sensation to the show!

Slapfish is making a splash in our studio, and they’re bringing along their beloved fan favorites: the delectable lobster roll and the nutritious power bowl.

We’re thrilled to have Mark Weghorst, the owner of Slapfish Indiana, as our special guest.

Join us as we dive into the flavors of the ocean and explore the culinary delights that have made Slapfish a seafood lover’s paradise.

Don’t miss this opportunity to satisfy your taste buds and get the inside scoop on these seafood sensations!