Tasty Takeout: Swensons Drive-In and Dirty Dough

On today’s Tasty Takeout segment, our hosts are in for a treat with not one, but two delicious restaurants to explore. First up, they take a drive with Meghan Hall, the District Manager of Swensons Drive-In. Swensons is gearing up for summer with its exciting red, white, and burger promotions, offering mouthwatering burgers that are sure to satisfy any craving. As a special bonus, they are also giving away free milkshakes, adding a sweet touch to the summer dining experience. Swensons Drive-In is known for its classic drive-in concept and quality food, making it a perfect destination for a tasty meal on the go.

(WISH Photos.)

After indulging in savory delights, our hosts turn their attention to satisfying their sweet tooth with Bennett Maxwell, the owner of Dirty Dough. Maxwell’s unique concept revolves around stuffed cookies that are sure to delight dessert enthusiasts. With the motto “the inside that matters most,” Dirty Dough emphasizes the importance of a delicious and flavorful filling within their delectable cookies. From classic flavors to inventive combinations, these stuffed cookies offer a delightful twist on traditional treats. Join our hosts as they dive into the world of Dirty Dough and experience the joy of biting into a perfectly gooey and satisfying stuffed cookie. Yum!

(WISH Photo)