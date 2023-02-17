All Indiana

Tasty Takeout: Taste Budz

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s the next stop for the Taste Budz Indy food truck?

Owners Angel Chestnut and her daughter, Nina Chestnut, on Thursday made their second stop at the Tasty Takeout segment on “All Indiana.”

They shared some of their tacos and a classic New Orleans sandwich, the Grilled Chicken Po’boy. News 8 host George Mallet called it “awesome.”

You can check out where the truck will be next on its Facebook page.

The Chestnuts also do event catering of cakes, cookies, pies, cheesecake and dipped fruit as Major Sweets Indy. You can order by calling 317-918-0407.