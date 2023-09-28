Search
Tasty Takeout: Taste of Innova Wings + Greens

by: Divine Triplett
Get your taste buds ready as the dynamic duo, Kara and Monique Hawkins, take over the studio on Tasty Takeout.

Taste of Innova” promises a mouthwatering lineup that includes Pan Asian Teriyaki, tantalizing African Pepper + Zest Wings, and a delectable Pan Asian Curry, lovingly dubbed “Cody Curry Wings” in honor of Cody’s birthday.

With a fusion of flavors that span the globe, this episode is sure to leave your palate thoroughly satisfied and craving for more.

Don’t miss out on this delectable feast of Tasty Takeout!

