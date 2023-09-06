Tasty Takeout: Tasty Tay’s BBQ

Tasty Tay’s BBQ is the epitome of a family-owned and operated go-to BBQ spot, thanks to the dynamic duo of co-owners Donte Bellamy and Shelia Wade. With a passion for barbecue deeply rooted in their hearts, Donte and Shelia have taken their love for smoking and grilling to new heights, creating a dining experience that’s as warm and welcoming as the flavors that fill their plates. Together, they bring a blend of expertise, dedication, and a commitment to crafting mouthwatering barbecue that keeps customers coming back for more. Whether it’s their perfectly smoked ribs, delectable pulled pork, or their secret recipe sauces that add that extra punch of flavor, Tasty Tay’s BBQ represents partnership and a shared love for creating unforgettable dining experiences.