Tasty Takeout: The Block Bistro and Grill

Terry Anthony is the creator behind The Block Bistro and Grill.

Having established roots in Indianapolis since 1997, Terry originally comes from Louisville, KY, where his culinary journey began in the heart of his family kitchen.

Growing up as the youngest of three boys, he developed a deep-seated passion for food under the tutelage of his mother.

Specializing in comfort food with an urban twist inspired by his upbringing, he infuses everyday dishes with the soul of the culture he holds dear. From his humble beginnings as a Subway franchisee owner and event caterer, Terry has ascended to become a multi-restaurant proprietor and television personality.

He’s earned prestigious roles, including serving as the guest chef for the Indiana Pacers, catering for IndyCar and The Indianapolis 500, and curating tailgate meals for the 2022 College Football National Championship.

Take a look above to learn more about this Tasty Takeout!