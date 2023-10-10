Tasty Takeout: The Bull Grill

The Bull Grill, now open at The Amp, is serving up a tasty treat on today’s Tasty Takeout segment of All Indiana.

Chef Turon Cummings and 16 Tech Marketing Manager Averi Hittle are introducing Burger Flights with delicious options like the Dream Burger, Southern Fiesta Burger, Big Time Burger, Porky Da Boss Burger, and Windy City Burger.

It’s a burger bonanza you won’t want to miss!

So, if you’re craving some mouthwatering burgers, head over to The Bull Grill at The Amp and try out their Burger Flights.

With these delicious options, your taste buds are in for a treat!