Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: The Cream of The Crop

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Get ready for a delightful treat as we welcome Destini Young, the proud owner of The Cream of The Crop bakery & café, to our show today. Destini will be serving up some mouthwatering sweet treats that are sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Her passion for baking and her commitment to using only the finest ingredients have earned her bakery a reputation for creating heavenly desserts that leave customers coming back for more. We were thrilled to have Destini joining us today and couldn’t wait to indulge in her delectable creations!

(WISH Photos)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana police officer arrested, charged...
Crime Watch 8 /
Encouraging and supporting single mothers...
All Indiana /
Make-A-Wish announces return of Bourbon...
All Indiana /
Health Spotlight: Liquid biopsy for...
Medical /
Jason Aldean video edits don’t...
Political News /
South Meridian Street construction delays...
Local News /
3 women’s soccer players sue...
Sports /
IMPD arrests 30-year-old woman in...
Crime Watch 8 /