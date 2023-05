Tasty Takeout: The Melting Pot

On today’s Tasty Takeout, fondue expert Jevaun Swain with Melting Pot stops by the studio to share the art of fondue along with many of the restaurant’s tasty treats.

While Melting Pot offers many varieties of fondue, desserts, drinks, and more, they also work to invite a welcoming atmosphere, laughter and conversation, and memories to last a lifetime.

For more information, visit Melting Pot Indy’s website.