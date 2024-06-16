Tasty Takeout: The Rathskeller Restaurant at Zoobilation

The Rathskeller booth brought a taste of German cuisine to the latest food event, with Ashley and Cody checking in live to highlight the offerings. Ashley, a judge at the event, was excited about the array of dishes available. “It doesn’t take much to butter me up. Raspberry white chocolate? I’m sold,” she said.

Jasmine and Jennifer, representing the Rathskeller, described the restaurant as a family-friendly establishment. “It’s more than just a restaurant,” Jasmine said. “We have workers who have been with us for over 10 years, so you’ll always see familiar faces.”

When asked about her favorite dish, Jennifer didn’t hesitate. “Ribs, hands down. Smoked pork with apple chutney and raisins,” she said.

Cody and Ashley sampled the booth’s offerings, starting with brats from Klaus, topped with house-made sauerkraut and horseradish mustard. “Anything we don’t make in-house, we source locally,” Jasmine explained.

Ashley enjoyed the spicy brat while Cody moved on to dessert. “This is our Rathskeller bread pudding with vanilla and raspberry sauce,” Jasmine said. Cody was impressed, noting the balance between sweet and savory.

The Rathskeller’s participation in the event was well-received. “It’s amazing for everyone to come up and say, ‘I haven’t been to the Rathskeller in years,'” Jasmine said. “We’re happy to welcome them back.”

Located at Michigan Street and Mass Avenue, the Rathskeller is known for its Beer Garden, which hosts live music and events until Halloween. “We throw great parties, weddings, and serve great food,” Jasmine said. “It’s a choose-your-own-adventure of the restaurant world.”

As the evening continued, the booth remained a popular spot. “This may be the best spot,” Cody remarked. “Can we just stay here?”

The Rathskeller booth showcased the restaurant’s commitment to quality and community, ensuring attendees had a memorable and delicious experience.