Tasty Takeout: Theo’s Italian

Theo’s Italian

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Theo’s Italian, under the culinary expertise of Chef Casey Frank, offers an array of Italian dishes.

They joined us with their flavorful Brussel Sprouts Caesar Salad and breadsticks.

It doesn’t stop there! They offer a delicious Italian Meatball Starter and Four Cheese Ravioli.

For pizza lovers, the Fig Pig Goat Pizza promises a unique and satisfying experience.

We finished our meal on a sweet note with Tiramisu! Take a look above to learn more about this restaurant and visit their website to learn more about their delicious offerings!

