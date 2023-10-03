Tasty Takeout: Tin Plate

Tasty Takeout alert! Tin Plate, with owner Patrick Rice, Kitchen Manager Robyn Phillips, and Bar Manager Scott Jarrell, is showcasing an irresistible lineup of dishes on today’s All Indiana.

From their mouthwatering tenderloin to the loaded ribbon fries, not to mention the delectable red gravy Manhattan, pig shack pulled pork BBQ Sammie, and the savory buffalo chicken ranch wrap, Tin Plate promises a variety of food you do not want to miss out on!

As if that’s not tempting enough, Tin Plate is proudly participating in the Porktober and Culinary Trail Passport event, presented by Visit Indiana, adding an extra layer of excitement to this dining experience.