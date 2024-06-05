Tasty Takeout: Tonia’s on a Roll

If you’re craving something sweet and delicious, Tonia’s on a Roll is the place to go. Owned by Watonia Dyson, this takeout spot offers a variety of tasty treats that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Watonia Dyson is the proud owner of Tonia’s on a Roll. She loves creating sweet treats and sharing them with her customers. Her passion for baking shines through in every bite of her delicious desserts.

At Tonia’s on a Roll, you can enjoy a range of yummy desserts. Whether you’re in the mood for cookies, cakes, or other sweet goodies, Watonia has something for everyone. Each treat is made with love and the finest ingredients to ensure the best taste.

Watonia Dyson is also taking part in the Juneteenth Foodways Festival at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site. T

This festival celebrates African American food traditions and culture. It’s a great opportunity to try new foods and learn more about the history and significance of Juneteenth.

Why Visit Tonia’s on a Roll?

Delicious Treats : Every item on the menu is made to delight your taste buds.

: Every item on the menu is made to delight your taste buds. Passionate Owner : Watonia’s love for baking ensures that each treat is made with care.

: Watonia’s love for baking ensures that each treat is made with care. Cultural Celebration: By visiting during the Juneteenth Foodways Festival, you can enjoy great food and celebrate a meaningful holiday.

If you’re looking for a sweet treat and want to support a passionate local business owner, visit Tonia’s on a Roll.

Don’t miss out on the chance to taste Watonia Dyson’s delicious desserts and celebrate Juneteenth at the Foodways Festival. For more information about the festival, visit bhpsite.org.