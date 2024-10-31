Tasty Takeout: Toppers Pizza on 10th Street

Josh Rieker from Toppers Pizza showcases the brand’s latest offerings in celebration of National Pizza Month. As part of Toppers’ recent focus on pan pizza, Rieker shared, “Our marketing team did a great job making up some different concepts,” noting the popular “Only Pans” campaign that aligns with the brand’s edgy approach.

Toppers offers a wide variety of pizza styles, including the Stinger, a pizza topped with sauce, pepperoni, sausage, cherry peppers, and a drizzle of hot honey. Another featured item was a four-cheese pizza that combines Gouda, pepper Jack, Asiago, and mozzarella. Rieker highlighted the popular pickle pizza, which was initially a limited-time option but extended due to high demand. It includes a ranch base, pickles, bacon, and dill. Lastly, the “Ragin’ Pepperoni” offers three types of pepperoni for a layered flavor experience.

With Halloween expected to be a busy night, Rieker said the team prepares by increasing dough production and organizing staff well in advance. “We make as much dough as we can and have everything prepped up,” Rieker said. Toppers recently added pan pizza as a permanent menu item, offering a thicker, crispier option compared to traditional hand-tossed pizzas.

For those looking to try Toppers Pizza, the shop is located at 910 W 10th St, Indianapolis. Orders can be placed online at toppers.com or through Uber Eats and DoorDash.