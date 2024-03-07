Tasty Takeout: Tropical Smoothie Cafe

The latest addition to the Clearwater Springs Shopping Plaza, Tropical Smoothie Cafe (5025 E. 82nd Street, Suite 1100), brings its vibrant offerings to the area.

Recognized as one of the fastest-growing franchise concepts nationwide, this new location is spearheaded by residents Heather Mesalam, Linda Carroll, and Bob Mesalam.

They bring a sense of community pride to their operation.

Community members can expect a fast-casual dining experience with a focus on better-for-you options, featuring an array of smoothies, flatbreads, wraps, and other delectable choices.