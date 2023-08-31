Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: White Castle

White Castle is excited to introduce its brand-new French Toast Slider. Photo Courtesy of White Castle.
by: Jenny Moreno
Posted: / Updated:

The very first fast-food hamburger chain in the world is changing things up this time around. White Castle, a midwestern fast food chain that has been around since 1921, is introducing Cinnamon French Toast Sliders to their all-day breakfast menu. The new sweet and savory toast sliders are offered with bacon or sausage for a limited time only.

District Manager Mike Tague who has been with the chain for over twenty years alongside district manager Chris Smith will be showcasing these tasty sliders on Tasty Takeout. Breakfast for dinner is never a bad idea.

This launch comes years after their Belgium Waffle Slider. The savory breakfast waffle slider was available for a limited time only but left customers wanting more.

Don’t miss out on these limited French Toast Sliders. Get ready to crave breakfast for dinner after today’s segment on Tasty takeout.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Indiana Youth Services Association providing...
All Indiana /
Indy Jazz Fest celebrates 25...
All Indiana /
Author talks healing and rising...
All Indiana /
Burger King faces lawsuit over...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Chick-Fil-A
All Indiana /
Back Your Badge Marathon: Running...
All Indiana /
Rock a Block: ‘The Pioneers’...
All Indiana /
Wedding team vows to end...
All Indiana /