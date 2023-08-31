Tasty Takeout: White Castle

The very first fast-food hamburger chain in the world is changing things up this time around. White Castle, a midwestern fast food chain that has been around since 1921, is introducing Cinnamon French Toast Sliders to their all-day breakfast menu. The new sweet and savory toast sliders are offered with bacon or sausage for a limited time only.

District Manager Mike Tague who has been with the chain for over twenty years alongside district manager Chris Smith will be showcasing these tasty sliders on Tasty Takeout. Breakfast for dinner is never a bad idea.

This launch comes years after their Belgium Waffle Slider. The savory breakfast waffle slider was available for a limited time only but left customers wanting more.

Don’t miss out on these limited French Toast Sliders. Get ready to crave breakfast for dinner after today’s segment on Tasty takeout.