Tasty Takeout: Workingman’s Friend

For Tasty Takeout today, Cody and Alexis tried the local restaurant Workingman’s Friend.

Known for their delicious burgers, it is expected for Workingman’s Friend to have drummed up business over the race weekend.

For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/people/The-Workingmans-Friend/100045842066302/