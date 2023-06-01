Tasty Takeout: World Famous Hotboys

Hold on to your taste buds, folks, because the World Famous Hotboys are coming to town!

Get ready for a sizzling sensation that will ignite your cravings like never before.

While we don’t have the guest names and item menus just yet, rest assured that this culinary extravaganza will be one for the record books.

The anticipation is heating up, and we can’t wait to update Lisa Reece with all the mouthwatering details as soon as they’re reported.

Get your appetite ready, because the World Famous Hotboys are about to bring the heat!