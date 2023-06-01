Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Tasty Takeout: World Famous Hotboys

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

Hold on to your taste buds, folks, because the World Famous Hotboys are coming to town!

Get ready for a sizzling sensation that will ignite your cravings like never before.

While we don’t have the guest names and item menus just yet, rest assured that this culinary extravaganza will be one for the record books.

The anticipation is heating up, and we can’t wait to update Lisa Reece with all the mouthwatering details as soon as they’re reported.

Get your appetite ready, because the World Famous Hotboys are about to bring the heat!

(WISH Photos)

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Nearly 60% of Spirit Airlines...
Business /
Adult high school coming to...
Education /
Indy Pride expects Pride Month...
Celebrating Pride /
Jury in trial of suitcase...
Indiana News /
Pool season is here, but...
I-Team 8 /
The ‘Boss Babe Brunch’ Networking...
All Indiana /
Engagement, awareness key to food...
Local News /
Kid-ing with Kayla: How to...
All Indiana /