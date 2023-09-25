Taylor Swift Cheers on Travis Kelce at Chiefs Game, Deion Sanders’ Colorado Dream Shattered…Is This Anything?

In the latest radio show hosted by our friends Hammer and Nigel at WIBC, the hottest trending topics were on the menu.

Gossip enthusiasts were in for a treat as word got out about a surprise sighting at the Chiefs/Bears game over the weekend.

None other than Taylor Swift herself was spotted enthusiastically fist-pumping from inside Travis Kelce’s family suite.

And who was she sitting next to?

None other than Mama Kelce. Speculation had been swirling for weeks about a possible romantic connection between the pop sensation and the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end, Travis Kelce.

It all started with a subtle move by Kelce, slipping his phone number to Swift via a friendship bracelet he made during one of her “Eras” tour concerts.

Is this the beginning of a “love story,” or just another chapter in Swift’s journey to find “the 1”?

Only time will tell if Travis Kelce is truly “Mr. Perfectly Fine.”

Meanwhile, in the world of college football, Deion Sanders had a magical start with Colorado, but a defeat swiftly brought him back to reality.