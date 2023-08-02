Taylor Swift gives $55 million in bonuses to crew; Lost the lottery? Get a free Krispy Kreme donut

In today’s trending topics, Taylor Swift is making headlines for her generous gestures towards her crew on the “Eras Tour.” The Grammy-winning pop star has given an astounding $55 million in bonuses to her tour crew, including dancers, riggers, sound technicians, and caterers. Since March, Taylor has been performing in concerts featuring 44 songs that span her entire career. Her upcoming tour stops include Latin America, Europe, Asia, and Australia in 2024. This act of kindness showcases Taylor Swift’s genuine appreciation for the hard work and dedication of her team, and it’s no surprise her fans are even more in awe of her.

For those who didn’t strike it lucky in the Mega Millions lottery, Krispy Kreme has come up with a sweet consolation prize. The donut giant is offering every lottery player a chance to win some “dough” of a different kind. With the Mega Millions jackpot reaching a staggering $1.1 billion, the odds of winning the big prize are slim, but there’s still a guaranteed treat in store for participants. Anyone with a Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday night drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery can head to a Krispy Kreme location until Wednesday to claim a free original glazed donut while supplies last. Krispy Kreme’s gesture is a testament to their love for their fans and their desire to brighten up even those who didn’t win the lottery. So if you’re feeling down about missing out on the jackpot, a free donut might just be the sweet pick-me-up you need.