Taylor Swift turns down the Super Bowl Halftime Show a ninth time

In this July 10, 2019 file photograph, singer Taylor Swift performs at Amazon Music's Prime Day concert at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. Police in Rhode Island have arrested an Iowa man they say intended to visit Swift's beachfront mansion in the state and was carrying a backpack containing a baseball bat and items commonly used in burglaries. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift remains ‘Untouchable’ to the NFL as she turns down the Super Bowl Halftime Show for a ninth consecutive year. In France, a man takes a stunt too far at the Eiffel Tower. ‘Call It What You Want’, but Hammer and Nigel are here to decide… Is This Anything?

In Paris, a man was arrested after jumping off of the Eiffel Tower with a parachute. Security spotted the man right after he entered the tourist site early Thursday morning. They tried to stop him… but their warnings were futile. He went ahead and took flight instead.

The man landed safely on the roof of a nearby sports center where police were waiting. Though it’s great that he survived the stunt, we’re wondering what the heck is happening in Paris?

This is the second instance within the week that the Eiffel Tower has been spotlighted by stupidity. If you want to hear the other instance, view it on the All Indiana tab wishtv.com

For the ninth year in a row, Taylor Swift, the ‘Mastermind’ herself, has turned down the Super Bowl Halftime Show…

The news broke Wednesday afternoon that the 2024 Super Bowl wouldn’t be ‘the 1’. It left many wondering why the popstar would decline the largest stage in the world?

Many of her so called ‘swifties’ have theories on ‘How You Get The Girl’ to perform in the Halftime Show. Many believe that Swift is waiting for the payout to be comparable to her success. Others think she’s waiting until the end of her ‘Eras Tour’, meaning the Halftime Show could be her grand finale in 2025.

Regardless of the rhyme or reason, most NFL viewers will probably ‘Shake It Off’ by the time Super Bowl LVIII comes around.

Nine rejections later, Roger Goodell is looking like the ‘Foolish One’ for asking… Do you ‘Think He Knows’ by now?