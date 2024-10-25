Tasty Takeout: Gwendolyn Lee Cakery

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery is bringing Taylor Swift-inspired bakery items to life, and owner Liz Thompson shared some of their creations during a recent feature. With the bakery entering its busiest season, Thompson said demand for Taylor Swift-themed treats has been unexpectedly high. “It is crazy, especially this time of year. We’re getting into Halloween, then Thanksgiving, and Christmas is huge for us,” she said.

The popularity of Swift-inspired cookies, cakes, and cupcakes has grown significantly, with fans and parents eager to purchase these items for themed parties. Thompson noted, “People love to throw their own little parties, and they want these themed items. And it’s amazing to see how much people are willing to spend.”

Among the treats showcased were cupcakes in various flavors, including strawberry, almond with raspberry, pumpkin, pistachio blueberry, white, and chocolate chip. “We have people who come in just for the pistachio blueberry flavor. It sounds like an odd combination, but it works,” said Thompson.

The Taylor Swift-themed cookies included designs that resembled Swift’s iconic friendship bracelets, sunglasses, and lips, as well as her album-inspired themes like “Lover.” They even incorporated designs such as guitars and disco balls, adding a twist to the traditional styles. “We tried to put our own spin on some of these designs,” explained Thompson.

The standout piece was a Taylor Swift-inspired cake, adorned with references to her albums and iconic accessories, including bracelets, sunglasses, glitter, and butterflies. When asked about availability, Thompson said, “We’re currently booked through November 5th, but we can take orders after that.” The bakery has also produced elaborate cakes featuring Swift’s album eras, which have become highly popular. “They’re time-consuming, but fans love them,” she added.

Gwendolyn Lee Cakery continues to thrive by delivering these custom creations, reflecting the passion of Swift’s fan base. For more information about their offerings, visit gwendolynleecakery.com.