Taylor’s Bakery celebrates Talor’s birthday with cake and treats

Taylor’s Bakery recently helped celebrate the birthday of Talor Bassett, the driving force behind “Life.Style.Live!” and “All Indiana.” The celebration featured a beautiful cake and a variety of baked treats from the local bakery. “Talor is our amazing, fearless leader who makes everything go around. It’s a pleasure to be around someone who is such a great person, mom, and partner,” said Felicia Michelle.

Taylor’s Bakery delivered a stunning custom cake featuring half white and half chocolate with raspberry filling. The unique design included a smaller cake perched on top of the larger one, making it an eye-catching centerpiece. “We wanted to do something special for Talor, so we did a mix of flavors with a cake-on-cake design,” said Yolanda Malott from Taylor’s Bakery.

The team sang “Happy Birthday” to Bassett, who shared that her birthday wish was to continue doing what she loves at Wish TV. “More of this, more of what we do every day on Lifestyle here at Wish TV,” she said.

In addition to the birthday cake, the bakery provided an array of other treats, including pumpkin bread, blueberry bread, and a dessert tray with miniature éclairs, turtle squares, raspberry and lemon squares, and their signature “Paphos” cake. “The Paphos is our white cake with an almond rum flavor. We boil the icing and pour it over the cake, giving it a thick coating. It’s a must-have for anyone who loves rich, flavorful desserts,” explained Yolanda.

As the holiday season approaches, Taylor’s Bakery encourages customers to place orders with just a one-day notice. “You can easily order from our online store,” said Malott, emphasizing that their bakery is a go-to for celebrations.

The event highlighted the warm, family-like atmosphere that surrounds “Life.Style.Live!,” with team members sharing treats and well wishes for Bassett’s special day. “Taylor’s Bakery is always there for our celebrations, making our milestones extra special,” Bassett shared. Happy Birthday, Talor!