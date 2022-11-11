All Indiana

Tearing down walls of male vulnerability

Most men grow up believing the myth that their goal in life is to be invulnerable.

But some men find that vulnerability allows them to connect with their depth and power.

Being in touch with and expressing sensitivity is a goldmine resource for personal and professional success.

That’s one of the messages in this book, “The Real You: Leading your life from your authentic self.”

Its author, Gavin Frye, is a licensed spiritual therapist and an authority on the cutting-edge world of male vulnerability.

He joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to discuss what it means to redefine what it means to be a man, the benefits of men getting in touch with their emotions and more.