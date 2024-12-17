Tech expert Jennifer Jolly’s top gift recommendations for last-minute shoppers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – With Christmas just days away, many last-minute shoppers are scrambling to finish their holiday gift lists. Tech Expert Jennifer Jolly is here to help, offering a variety of gadget recommendations for both kids and adults.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9: For parents seeking a safe and fun gift for their children, Jolly suggests the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Kids Edition. This tablet comes preloaded with the Samsung Kids app, which allows parents to control screen time and access. It also includes a protective case and creativity tools such as art apps, making it a perfect gift for young learners.

HP NB 6100 Series Printer: To add some festive cheer to the season, Jolly recommends the HP NB 6100 Series Printer. Users can easily create holiday decorations like DIY ornaments and cards with this printer. The printer’s vivid, borderless prints are perfect for last-minute crafts, and HP’s Instant Ink subscription ensures you’ll never run out of supplies.

McAfee Plus Advanced: As online shopping spikes, so do scams. Jolly advises using McAfee Plus Advanced to protect your online shopping experience. The service includes privacy and identity protection, as well as a new AI-powered scam protection tool that blocks fraudulent texts and websites in real time. It’s available for 60% off through Jan. 8th.

Harbor Baby Monitor: For new parents, the Harbor Baby Monitor is a standout. This high-tech monitor features encrypted storage, haptic alerts and even access to trained night nannies for a more restful sleep.

Bark Watch: Lastly, when kids ask for a smartphone, Jolly recommends the Bark Watch. This smartwatch allows parents to stay in touch with their kids, offering GPS tracking and an SOS button in case of an emergency.