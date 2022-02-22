All Indiana

Teenage award-winning director Kalia Love Jones signs deal for animated series

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

At 15-years-old Kalia Love Jones just inked a deal for a major animated TV series.

She’s an animator, director and producer, and her success started at age 14 with a short film called “The Power of Hope.”

In a speech, Michelle Obama inspired the life-changing story of a young woman with big dreams.

Her film has been nominated for so many awards and has been praised by big names in Hollywood. She’s also the youngest person ever to be nominated for an NAACP Image Award.

Jones joined us today to share the story of “The Power of Hope,” how she wrote its theme song, funded the project and the new animated series she’s starting production on.

To watch “The Power of Hope,” vimeo.com/461303549.

