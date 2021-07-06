All Indiana

‘Tenderloin Tuesdays’ returns to Hamilton County for its 12th year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH)– A popular restaurant campaign is making its return to Hamilton County. “Tenderloin Tuesdays” is back for its 12th year and Hamilton County Tourism is inviting customers to visit and support more than a dozen local dining spots.

All Indiana’s Randall Newsome stopped by the Upland Carmel Tap House and Muldoon’s to test out their tenderloins and get their takes on the big promotion. Watch the interviews for more.

When visitors check out four locations, they’ll receive a Tenderloin Tuesday t-shirt. Restaurants are offering discounts on tenderloins each Tuesday from June 29 through July 27.

Click here for information on the campaign and the full list of restaurants who are a part of Tenderloin Trail 2021.