Texas Roadhouse serves up delicious steaks and sides for New Year’s
12-31-24 Texas Roadhouse Pt.1
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Start your New Year’s Day 2025 with a delicious meal at Texas Roadhouse, where they’re open and ready to serve!
On Tuesday, we spoke with Texas Roadhouse Managing Partner George Hill about how you can celebrate the new year with delicious steaks and sides.
Texas Roadhouse is open on New Year’s Eve. The restaurant will serve its full menu, which includes steaks, ribs, chicken, burgers and their famous fresh-baked rolls.
Hill shares a recipe for delicious loaded sweet potatoes in the first segment.
In the second segment, Hill shares a recipe for herb crusted chicken.
12-31-24 Texas Roadhouse Pt.2
