Thanksgiving comes early with Tasty Takeout from Old Major

Mark LaFay, the mastermind behind Old Major, is ready to give you a preview of Thanksgiving favorites.

From creamy Garlic Mashed Potatoes to delectable Sweet Potato Yum Yum, savory Stuffing with sage sausage, succulent Smoked Turkey Breast, and the indulgent finale of Sugar Cream Pie, Old Major is serving up a delightful selection of dishes that will have you craving Thanksgiving even before the big day arrives.

Don’t miss this sneak peek into a holiday feast that promises to be both comforting and unforgettable.