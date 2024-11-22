WISH-TV personalities weigh in on Indiana’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish

Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and the annual debate over the best side dishes is heating up. According to new data from Hubco, Indiana’s favorite Thanksgiving side is green bean casserole, a choice that mirrors a nationwide trend. The classic dish takes first place across the country, followed closely by mac and cheese, bread rolls, gravy, and corn casserole.

This topic sparked a lively discussion among local personalities. Storm Track 8’s Ashley Brown and News 8’s Phil Sanchez shared their thoughts, with Sanchez admitting a preference for ham, even though it’s not a traditional side. “I like to pair ham with turkey,” Sanchez said, recounting a playful disagreement over his choice. Brown, however, remains unconvinced about ham’s place on the Thanksgiving table.

For Brown, broccoli cheese casserole is a go-to. “It’s kind of random for Thanksgiving, but I make it every year,” she said, explaining her recipe, which includes frozen broccoli, minute rice, and canned soups for a comforting and nostalgic dish.

Sanchez highlighted his family’s more elaborate Thanksgiving spread, which often includes smoked and deep-fried turkey, alongside Cajun and raspberry chipotle hams. “We just throw it all on a plate,” he said, laughing about the abundance of options.

Stuffing, or “dressing,” also made the list of favorites, with Sanchez noting regional differences in terminology. “I call it stuffing, but my wife calls it dressing,” he said, describing his family’s Italian-style version, which includes sausage.

Whether it’s traditional sides like green bean casserole or unique family recipes, the discussion underscores the personal and regional connections people have with Thanksgiving meals. While preferences vary, one thing remains consistent—food is central to the holiday celebration.