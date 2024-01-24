Search
The 17th annual All-Star gospel celebration

by: Divine Triplett
Koryn Hawthorne, the amazing finalist from the 8th season of “The Voice,” is set to bring her incredible talent to the 2024 NBA All-Star Gospel Celebration concert.

Her soulful and powerful voice has earned her a well-deserved spot in the line-up.

If you’re interested in experiencing the magic she brings to the stage, check out www.allstargospelcelebration.com for more details.

It’s a chance to be part of an unforgettable celebration of gospel music at the NBA All-Star event with the sensational Koryn Hawthorne.

