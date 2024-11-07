Director Dallas Jenkins and producer Andrew Erwin on ‘The Best Christmas Pageant Ever’

In the upcoming holiday movie “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever,” a group of six siblings, known as the Herdmans, hold a reputation for being some of the “worst kids in the world.” But when they unexpectedly take over the roles in a church Christmas pageant, they may surprise their community with a new understanding of the holiday spirit. Ahead of the movie’s November 8 premiere, Director Dallas Jenkins and Producer Andrew Erwin discussed the film’s inspiration and what makes it a unique addition to holiday cinema.

Jenkins was struck by the book on which the movie is based, recalling his first encounter with it two decades ago. “There’s the other, and it could be different for everybody, but there’s a family or a kid or whoever who doesn’t fit into your tribe,” he explained. Jenkins noted how stories of “the other” can bridge misunderstandings and teach lessons of empathy and inclusion. This theme of recognizing the outsider is woven throughout the film, which aims to reflect on classic Christmas values. He said that the Herdmans, who come from a background of hardship, might have a closer understanding of the Christmas story than others because “Jesus was born into poverty, Mary and Joseph were outsiders.”

Erwin, who has produced several faith-based films, shared his appreciation for “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” for delivering its message through lived values rather than overt themes. “I think it’s such a harmless and innocent way into a story that has substance and really matters,” Erwin explained. For him, the film’s core is “redemption,” told through a lighthearted yet meaningful story. Erwin said he is particularly excited about the movie’s crossover potential, as it has a mainstream appeal grounded in the nostalgia of classic holiday pageants.

The filmmakers also praised the young cast, whose performances bring depth and charm to the story. Jenkins remarked on the standout talent, suggesting there may be “future A-listers” among the cast members. As the characters work through their roles in the pageant, their efforts bring new insights to the community and showcase the inclusive spirit of the Christmas season.

At the close of both the book and the film, the phrase “unto you, a child is born” echoes a timeless holiday message. Jenkins hopes audiences reflect on the meaning behind these words, emphasizing that “there is no one who cannot be a recipient of Christmas love.” The movie, he believes, inspires viewers to embrace grace and kindness, spreading the holiday spirit to everyone.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” opens in theaters on November 8, inviting audiences nationwide to rediscover the meaning of Christmas through the Herdmans’ unexpected and heartwarming journey.