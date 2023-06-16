Search
The Black community in the 19th-century with Susannah Koerber

by: Paris Himes
Posted: / Updated:

Today we took a time machine back in time with Indiana State Museum Chief Curator and Research Officer Susannah Koerber.

Koerber revealed interesting information surrounding the Black community in the 19th century. Koerber discussed how the Black community connected through church, business, family, military, education, and freedom.

Koerber highlighted their fight for full citizenship and helped shift former President Lincoln’s actions regarding freedom.

For more information visit indianamuseum.org.

