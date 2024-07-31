The Cabaret Celebrates 15th Anniversary with Star-Studded Performances

The Cabaret is celebrating its 15th anniversary, continuing to bring award-winning, world-class performances to its audiences.

This Fall-Winter Season, attendees can look forward to a lineup featuring Tony-winning Broadway artists, Emmy-winning television stars, Grammy-winning jazz artists, and more.

Headlining the season are Broadway and Television comedy stars Tituss Burgess, known for “Schmigadoon” and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” Eric McCormack from “Will and Grace,” and Ana Gasteyer from “Saturday Night Live.”

Shannon Forsell, the executive artistic director, is excited to see the season unfold with such talented performers. She joined us to share more information. Take a look at the full interview to hear her thoughts!

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit thecabaret.org/shows and watch the full interview above!