The Celebration Crossing holiday event returns tradition to Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebration Crossing, a monthlong holiday event, has returned to the Indiana State Museum for families to enjoy.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep everybody safe, both our visitors and our staff,” said Brian Mancuso, vice president of experience at the museum. “We’ve limited the amount of people who can be in every area. We’ve got air handlers in certain spaces and we’re cleaning constantly.”

He added, “We really went through everything and made it a lot more colorful, a lot more exciting, a lot more magical.”

The event features work from a local artist, and Santa Claus visits on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

After the museum’s event made adjustments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it also welcomed some new attractions. Among those is the Reindeer Barn, where visitors can explore Santa’s flight path, meet some members of his reindeer team, and learn about them.

Visitors ages 2 and older are required to wear masks when attending. Celebration Crossing is open until Jan 3.