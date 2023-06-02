The Code 9 Project: Nonprofit organization for PTSD and suicide prevention

President and co-founder of The Code 9 Project, Brandielee Baker, joined us on Friday’s All Indiana!

Baker brings valuable insights as she discussed the organization’s mission and the crucial support it provides for first responders and veterans dealing with PTSD and suicide prevention.

The Code 9 Project stands out by offering a range of resources, including tips and guidance, to ensure that no individual in these professions has to face mental health challenges alone.

Their dedication is evident through the availability of a national helpline, accessible 24/7 to all frontline workers, first responders, and veterans.

As we recognize June as PTSD Awareness Month, it is essential to visit their website at https://thecode9project.org/about.html to access these vital resources and contribute to spreading awareness about the importance of mental health support in these communities.